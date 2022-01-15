Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 263,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 90,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.54.

NYSE:KSS opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.14. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

