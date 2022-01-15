Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $15.57 Million Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.84% of Marcus worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after acquiring an additional 389,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 133,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 80,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 104,916 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,527 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCS opened at $17.60 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MCS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

