Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOH stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $75.68 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

