Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $404.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.96.

LULU opened at $328.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

