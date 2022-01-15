World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,234,000 after purchasing an additional 110,857 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

INT stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

