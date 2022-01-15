MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investments have outperformed the industry in the past year. It has been witnessing an increase in new business written. Given the strong purchase market and potential share gains from FHA, the company anticipates strong writing. MGIC’s insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims payments will likely solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improved housing market should drive company’s growth. The company also flaunts solid capital position on the back of which it deploys capital effectively. However, a competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will likely dent capital flexibility. Also, increase in underwriting and other expenses weigh on the company's margins.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MTG. B. Riley boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.07.

NYSE:MTG opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,615 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,957,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,219 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

