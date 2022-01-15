Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 340,612 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,783,000 after acquiring an additional 620,482 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,490 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,824,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,012,000 after acquiring an additional 38,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $395,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

