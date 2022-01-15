PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.25

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PMVP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.95.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,835,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

