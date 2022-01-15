Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$105.43.

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$98.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$71.66 and a 12 month high of C$105.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$93.67.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

