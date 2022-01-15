Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Trading Up 4%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares were up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.86 and last traded at $37.76. Approximately 6,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 915,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.
A number of analysts have commented on EAT shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.
The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30.
In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,728,000 after buying an additional 58,641 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
