Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.94. 44,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,515,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 93,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 390,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 43.8% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 656,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

