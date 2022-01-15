iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 54,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 900,653 shares.The stock last traded at $261.07 and had previously closed at $261.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.72 and its 200 day moving average is $253.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

