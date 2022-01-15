Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $4.36

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.53. Celularity shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Analysts forecast that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at $471,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

