Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €31.52 ($35.82).

SZG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €30.70 ($34.89) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.39) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

ETR SZG opened at €36.32 ($41.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.03. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €20.41 ($23.19) and a 1 year high of €35.08 ($39.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

