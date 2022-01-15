Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KELYB opened at $18.47 on Friday. Kelly Services has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $727.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.