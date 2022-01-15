Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alps Alpine has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $30.78.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Alps Alpine had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alps Alpine will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

