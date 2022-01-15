PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $735,000 Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Barclays by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the second quarter valued at about $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,405,000 after purchasing an additional 83,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Barclays by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 194,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 433.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,405 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

