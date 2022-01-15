Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 1,007 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,853 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.4% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Amundi bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $310.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $212.03 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

