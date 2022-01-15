American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of American Equity Investment Life worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

