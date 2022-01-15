Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Banco Santander S.A.’s 8th Largest Position

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,727 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 95,450 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $131,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

Shares of MSFT opened at $310.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $212.03 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.