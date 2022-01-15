Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.94 Million Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Terreno Realty worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $77.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

