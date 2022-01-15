Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Mercantile Bank worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MBWM opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $590.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

