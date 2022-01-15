JustInvest LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 251.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 9,607.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 299,661 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 1,005.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 220,198 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in LG Display by 3,045.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 109,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in LG Display by 37.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 405,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 109,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

LPL stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.09. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

