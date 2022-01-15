Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,069 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,389,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after buying an additional 4,549,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after buying an additional 4,127,847 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 64.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,958,177 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,747,000 after buying an additional 3,518,677 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,635,000 after buying an additional 3,460,448 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

KGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

