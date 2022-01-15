JustInvest LLC Increases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 972,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after buying an additional 23,519 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 261,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CM. reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

CM stock opened at $131.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $131.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average is $116.35.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

