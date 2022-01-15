JustInvest LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

JustInvest LLC lowered its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,292,000 after purchasing an additional 737,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,868,000 after purchasing an additional 661,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899,809 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,974,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,240,000 after purchasing an additional 575,371 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

NYSE:AMH opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

