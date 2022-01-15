M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $212.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.97.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $185.34 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in M&T Bank by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,469,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

