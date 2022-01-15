Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enjoy Technology Inc. is a technology-powered platform reinventing Commerce at Home to store directly to the customer. Enjoy Technology Inc., formerly known as Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., is headquarted in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENJY. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of ENJY stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Enjoy Technology has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enjoy Technology will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

