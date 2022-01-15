TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,198 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,502 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of NovaGold Resources worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Igor Levental sold 35,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $273,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 17,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $144,706.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 430,531 shares of company stock worth $3,203,722. 29.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

