TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after buying an additional 678,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after buying an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,827,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 148,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

