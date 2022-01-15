Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Papa John’s International worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZZA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $118.15 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

