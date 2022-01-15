TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in UDR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.61.

NYSE UDR opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

