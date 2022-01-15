State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 6,997 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,425,000 after acquiring an additional 389,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,511,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,623,000 after buying an additional 333,765 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,243,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,826,000 after purchasing an additional 251,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $157,078.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,028 shares of company stock worth $7,691,380. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $124.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $225.46.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.