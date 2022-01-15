State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.36 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Eagle Materials worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,918,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after acquiring an additional 873,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,578,000 after acquiring an additional 100,111 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $158.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

