CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.83 Million Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,384 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of Methanex worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Methanex by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Methanex by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth $1,747,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Methanex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEOH opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEOH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

