CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,427,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 69.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 90.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after buying an additional 105,178 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.91.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $145.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.39. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $111.59 and a 12-month high of $145.49.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

