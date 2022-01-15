Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 38,484 Shares of Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 38,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.82 per share, with a total value of $3,995,408.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $2,995,974.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.85 per share, with a total value of $4,119,924.20.

On Friday, January 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 50,323 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.42 per share, with a total value of $5,154,081.66.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 27,650 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,734,308.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,597.72.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $92.63 on Friday. Duolingo Inc has a 12 month low of $89.98 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,908,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.