CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,266 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $38.42 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Loop Capital lifted their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

