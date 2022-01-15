CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 7,873 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Docebo worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

DCBO opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.43. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

