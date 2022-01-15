Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $328.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $386.00 to $328.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist dropped their price objective on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.99.
Shares of BIIB opened at $239.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $217.10 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
