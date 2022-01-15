Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $328.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $386.00 to $328.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist dropped their price objective on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.99.

Shares of BIIB opened at $239.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $217.10 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

