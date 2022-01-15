Insider Buying: Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) VP Purchases $29,548.00 in Stock

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Fischesser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Ryan Fischesser purchased 1,136 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $3,055.84.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $136,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRBU shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.