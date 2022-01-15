Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to announce ($0.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($0.97). Teekay Tankers posted earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($4.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.64 and a beta of -0.02. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

