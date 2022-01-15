Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Post -$1.00 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.91). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($3.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS.
Shares of RYTM opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $43.26.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 612,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
