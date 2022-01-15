Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Post -$1.00 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.91). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($3.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS.

RYTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of RYTM opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 612,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.