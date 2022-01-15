Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “$40.00” Price Target for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.71.

INTC opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Intel by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

