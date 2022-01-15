First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla. “

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 325,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.55% of First Watch Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.