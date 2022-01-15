Persimmon’s (PSN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,648 ($35.94) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($47.92) to GBX 3,580 ($48.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Persimmon to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,268 ($44.36) to GBX 2,897 ($39.32) in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,440 ($46.69) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.34) to GBX 3,410 ($46.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($40.72) to GBX 2,500 ($33.94) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,186.58 ($43.25).

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 2,549 ($34.60) on Friday. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 2,476 ($33.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,272 ($44.41). The stock has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,770.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,800.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In other news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq acquired 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($37.94) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,468.51).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

