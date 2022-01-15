F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSTX. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. F-star Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $7,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 244,726 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 407,622 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

