SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Guggenheim

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $329.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.08.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $253.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.50.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

