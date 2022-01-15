Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE KW opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,397,000 after acquiring an additional 241,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,359,000 after acquiring an additional 221,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,243,000 after acquiring an additional 67,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,199,000 after acquiring an additional 76,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennedy-Wilson (KW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.