Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.98. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after buying an additional 84,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.